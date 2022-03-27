YouTube
    India successfully tests fires MRSAM off Odisha coast, destroys target in direct hit

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Balasore (Odisha) Mar 27: India on Sunday test-fired an Army version of the medium range surface to air missile (MRSAM) from Chandipur Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Odisha, DRDO said.

    India successfully tests fires MRSAM off Odisha coast, destroys target in direct hit

    The missile was test-fired at 10.30 AM validating long-range parameters, it said.

    "MRSAM-Army missile system flight tested from ITR Balasore at around 1030 Hrs intercepting a high speed aerial target at long range. The target was destroyed by the missile in a direct hit," Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) tweeted.

    As per DRDO, the target was destroyed by the missile in a direct hit.

    "The system is part of the Indian Army. In the test, the missile secured a direct hit at the target at a very far off distance," DRDO officials said.

    Read more about:

    missile india drdo

    Story first published: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 14:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 27, 2022
    X