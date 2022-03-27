India successfully tests fires MRSAM off Odisha coast, destroys target in direct hit

Explained: The importance of the anti ship missile Harpoon

Balasore (Odisha) Mar 27: India on Sunday test-fired an Army version of the medium range surface to air missile (MRSAM) from Chandipur Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Odisha, DRDO said.

The missile was test-fired at 10.30 AM validating long-range parameters, it said.

"MRSAM-Army missile system flight tested from ITR Balasore at around 1030 Hrs intercepting a high speed aerial target at long range. The target was destroyed by the missile in a direct hit," Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) tweeted.

As per DRDO, the target was destroyed by the missile in a direct hit.

"The system is part of the Indian Army. In the test, the missile secured a direct hit at the target at a very far off distance," DRDO officials said.

Story first published: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 14:32 [IST]