India successfully tests fires MRSAM off Odisha coast, destroys target in direct hit
Balasore (Odisha) Mar 27: India on Sunday test-fired an Army version of the medium range surface to air missile (MRSAM) from Chandipur Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Odisha, DRDO said.
The missile was test-fired at 10.30 AM validating long-range parameters, it said.
"MRSAM-Army missile system flight tested from ITR Balasore at around 1030 Hrs intercepting a high speed aerial target at long range. The target was destroyed by the missile in a direct hit," Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) tweeted.
"The system is part of the Indian Army. In the test, the missile secured a direct hit at the target at a very far off distance," DRDO officials said.
Story first published: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 14:32 [IST]