    India successfully test-fires ballistic missile Agni-5

    New Delhi, Oct 27: India successfully launched surface-to-surface ballistic missile Agni-5 from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha in Balasore on Wednesday.

    The missile, which uses a three-stage solid fuelled engine, is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres with a very high degree of accuracy.

    "The successful test of Agni-5 is in line with India's stated policy to have 'credible minimum deterrence' that underpins the commitment to 'No First Use'," said the government statement.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 21:03 [IST]
    X