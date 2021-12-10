YouTube
    India stands ready to work with partners to strengthen democratic values globally: PM Modi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 10: India stands ready to work with our partners to strengthen democratic values globally, including in multilateral fora, tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The prime ministers remarks comes a day after he participated at the Biden's Summit for Democracy.

    "Happy to have participated in the Summit for Democracy at the invitation of President Biden. As the world's largest democracy, India stands ready to work with our partners to strengthen democratic values globally, including in multilateral fora, tweeted PM Modi.

    Biden hosted the summit for democracy and representatives from over a hundred countries attended it.

    In his address, PM Modi also outlined sensitivity, accountability, participation and reform orientation as four pillars of Indian democratic governance.

    He also stressed that principles of democracy should also guide global governance and highlighted India's civilisational ethos as one of the original sources of democracy, they said.

    The prime minister said that the democratic spirit, including respect for rule of law and pluralistic ethos, is ingrained in Indians, according to a PTI report.

    The Indian diaspora carries it too, thereby contributing to the economic well-being and social harmony of their adopted homes.

    In his remarks, Modi recalled that exactly on this date 75 years ago, India's Constituent Assembly had held its first session.

    Story first published: Friday, December 10, 2021, 8:33 [IST]
