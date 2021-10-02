India, Sri Lanka to conduct 12- day military exercise; focus on counter-terror cooperation

Joint Russian-Indian counter-terrorism exercise Indra-2018 to be held at Babina in Jhansi

India, Sri Lanka to conduct 12-day mega military exercise; focus on counter-terror cooperation

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 02: India and Sri Lanka all geared-up for 12-day mega military exercise from Monday with a focus on enhancing counter-terror cooperation.

An all arms contingent of 120 personnel of the Indian Army will participate in the exercise along with a battalion of the Sri Lankan Army.

The aim of the exercise is to promote close relations between Armies of both countries and enhance inter-operability and sharing best practices in counter insurgency and counter terrorism operations.

The exercise will involve tactical level operations at sub unit level in an international Counter Insurgency and Counter Terrorism environment and will go a long way in further strengthening the relationship between both the South Asian Nations and will act as a catalyst in bringing synergy and cooperation at grass root level between both Armies.

Sri Lanka was rocked by a series of deadly bomb blasts in April 2019 in which over 300 people were killed.

In the backdrop of the blasts, India and Sri Lanka enhanced their anti-terror cooperation.

The 7th Edition of Exercise Mitra Shakti was conducted at Foreign Training Node (FTN), Pune, Maharashtra (India) in 2019.