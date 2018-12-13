India should have been declared a Hindu country says HC judge

  • search
    Guwahati, Dec 13: No body should try and make India another Islamic country, a judge of the Meghalaya High Court has observed. Justice Sudip Ranjan also went on to call the process of updating the NRC in Assam as defective as many foreigners become Indians and original Indians are left out.

    File photo of Meghalaya High Court
    He went on to say that only this government under Narendra Modi will understand the gravity and do the needful. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will support the national interest in all respect. He also asked the Assistant Solicitor General to take the copy of the judgment and hand it over to the PM and others to bring about a law to safeguard the interests of Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis, Khasis, Jaintias and Garos who have already come to India and who are yet to come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan as well as persons of Indian origin who are residing abroad.

    He further appealed to all the Hindu people of both the Barak Valley and Assam Valley to come together and find a solution because our culture, traditions and religions are the same.

    We should not hate each other just on the basis of language, he also added. He further went on to say that Pakistan declared itself an Islamic country and India should have been declared a Hindu country, but remained as a secular country. I am not against my Muslim brothers and sisters and they should also be allowed to live peacefully, the judge went on to add.

