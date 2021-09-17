India sets new record, 2 crore vaccinated on PM Modi's birthday

New Delhi, Sep 17: India saw record-breaking pace of vaccination today as the country crossed two crore Covid vaccinations for the first time on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

India has also crossed Europe when it comes to total vaccine doses administered. While total vaccine doses in India stand at 784 million, for Europe the figure is 777 million.

"A gift to the Prime Minister on behalf of the health workers and the countrymen.Today, on the birthday of @NarendraModi, India has crossed the historical figure of 2 crore vaccines in a day, setting a new record. Well done India!" Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet in Hindi on Friday.

This figure is a reflection of New India under PM @narendramodi's leadership, tweeted BJP President JP Nadda.

2,00,00,000 mark crossed!



This figure is a reflection of New India under PM @narendramodi’s leadership. India has set a path in successfully fighting COVID with visionary & diligent leadership. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated & those who made this campaign a success. pic.twitter.com/dlaRlytRV8 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 17, 2021