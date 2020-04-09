India seeks cutting edge COVID-19 testing equipment from US

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 09: India has sought from the United States support to get cutting edge COVID-19 testing equipment.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla made the request in a telephone conversation with US Deputy Secretary of State, Stephen E Biegun. Both sides also discussed ways of enhancing cooperation to fight the pandemic. These included going through novel therapies and prophylactics against the virus.

This comes in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's conversation with US President Donald Trump. It may be recalled that Foreign Minister S Jaishankar too had a conversation with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on April 6.

The Ministry of External Affairs had said that it would supply paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine to countries that are badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Anurag Srivastava, External Affairs ministry, spokesperson said that India will also be supplying essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic. We would, therefore, discourage any speculation in this regard or any attempts to politicise the matter, Srivastava further added.

India has decided that orders from other countries would be cleared only after the domestic requirements are met.

On March 25 the Indian government had banned the exports of hydroxychloroquine to ensure that there was adequate domestic supply. Last week, India further tightened the rules by barring exports of hydroxychloroquine and formulations made from it from special economic zones and export-oriented units.