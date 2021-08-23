India’s vaccination coverage crosses 58.25 crore mark

New Delhi, Aug 23: India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 58.25 crore (58,25,49,595) as per provisional reports till 8 am today. This has been achieved through 64,69,222 sessions, the Ministry of Health said in a note.

The recovery of 44,157 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,16,80,626. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.63%, the highest since March 2020.

25,072 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, this is lowest in 160 days, the ministry further said.

High recoveries and a low number of new cases have subsided the Active Caseload to 3,33,924 which is at its lowest in 155 days. Active cases presently form only 1.03% of the country's total Positive Cases which is the lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 12,95,160 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 50.75 Cr (50,75,51,399) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.91% remains less than 3% for the last 59 days now. The Daily Positivity rate also stands at 1.94%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for the last 28 days and below 5% for 77 consecutive days now, the ministry further noted.

Story first published: Monday, August 23, 2021, 13:15 [IST]