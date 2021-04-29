India’s vaccination coverage crosses 15 crore mark

Vaccine registration for 18 and above: First three hours saw 383 million API hits

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 29: India has crossed a significant landmark in its fight against COVID19 pandemic today. The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 15 Cr.

Cumulatively, 15,00,20,648 vaccine doses have been administered through 22,07,065 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 93,67,520 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 61,47,918 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,23,19,903 FLWs (1stdose), 66,12,789 FLWs (2nddose), 5,14,99,834 1st dose beneficiaries and 98,92,380 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 5,10,24,886 (1st dose) and 31,55,418 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years, the Ministry of Health said.

As on Day-103 of the vaccination drive (28th April, 2021), 21,93,281 vaccine doses were given. 12,82,135 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 20,944 sessions for 1st dose and 9,11,146 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,50,86,878 today. The National Recovery Rate is 82.10%. 2,69,507 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten states account for 78.07% of the new recoveries.