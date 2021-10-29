YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India's top anchor Ankit Shaw shares tips to ace the event

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    With thousands of events to his credit, a befitting persona, and an even more engaging presence, Ankit Shaw is currently one of the most talked-about and sorted anchors of current times. From hosting red carpet events to grand government affairs, Ankit Shaw has always been an anchor, the V.V.I.Ps are fond of. In his thriving career, he has worked for several TV production houses as well. He has been extensively awarded and recognized for the same too. Recently, in a conversation, Ankit Shaw passed on few important tips for all the youngsters and aspiring anchors of this generation.

    Representational Image

    1. Be Confident of your words

    The first thing that attracts people is confidence. If one doesn't seem confident enough, they lose half the crowd there. So one should be confident with their words, even if they go wrong somewhere.

    2. Be spontaneous

    Anchoring is not reading a script or narrating a crammed lesson. So, one should be highly reflexive and be spontaneous. React to situations around and make something with that, to get the attention of the audience.

    3. Cover mistakes with humor

    There might be messy situations, small mistakes happening or maybe even big ones, pretend nothing has happened and be quick to cover it up with humor. A little laugh goes a long way!

    4. Make personal addresses

    It is important to address the mass individually too. This helps in garnering the person's attention and makes the others sitting around conscious too. It should be interactive and engaging. The audience should enjoy their moments around.

    He further concluded by saying "If you understand the literal meaning of anchoring, you have aced the event there itself!"

    More INDIA News  

    Read more about:

    india

    Story first published: Friday, October 29, 2021, 19:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 29, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X