    India's response to Pak PM Imran Khan's praise on foreign policy

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 21: A day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan praised India's foreign policy, Minister of External Affairs on Monday downplayed the appreciation from the neighbouring country, saying the country's policy has been hailed by countries across the world.

    "To say that one person (praised our foreign policy) would be wrong. We've received praise across the world for many of our foreign policy initiatives at the level of the PM. I think our record speaks for itself," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Khan praising India's foreign policy.

    Speaking at a rally in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan Prime Minister on Sunday lauded India for following an "independent foreign policy", saying New Delhi imported crude oil from Russia despite American sanctions on Moscow for its 'special military operation' in Ukraine.

    Khan, who has been a fierce critic of the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, spoke highly of India's foreign policy. The Pakistan PM further claimed that his foreign policy would also favour the people of Pakistan.

    "I haven't bowed before anyone and will not let my nation bow either," said Khan. Breaking the tradition, he openly spoke about the complicated matter related to foreign relations while claiming that he had said "absolutely no" to the European Union (EU) envoys seeking Pakistan's support against Russia in the Russia-Ukraine conflict because "they broke protocol by making the request".

    This is for the second time that Khan spoke against the EU and other Western countries asking Pakistan earlier this month to condemn the Russian intervention in Ukraine. In his previous address, the Pakistan PM had also asked the EU if it would make a similar demand to India.

    The Pakistan PM stated that his country would have gained nothing by following the EU's request. "We became part of America's war against terror in Afghanistan and lost 80,000 people and USD 100 billion," he said. PTI

    Story first published: Monday, March 21, 2022, 16:21 [IST]
    X