India's industrial production slips to 1.1% in August

New Delhi, Oct 11: Industrial production or factory output contracted by 1.1 per cent in August compared with an expansion of 4.3 per cent in July, according to data released by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

"Fifteen out of 23 industry groups in the manufacturing sector have shown negative growth during the month of August 2019 as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said in a press release.