    India's GDP growth slumps to 4.5% in July-September quarter

    New Delhi, Nov 29: India's economic growth slipped further to hit an over six-year low of 4.5 per cent in July-September, according to official data released on Friday.

    The previous low was recorded at 4.3 per cent in the January-March period of 2012-13. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth was registered at 7 per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19.

    During the six-month period (April-September 2019), the Indian economy grew 4.8 per cent as against 7.5 per cent in the same period a year ago.

    The Reserve Bank had lowered the GDP growth projection for 2019-20 to 6.1 per cent from earlier forecast of 6.9 per cent. China's economic growth was 6 per cent in July-September 2019, which was the weakest expansion in over 27 years.

    gdp economy

