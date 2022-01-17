YouTube
    India's first homegrown mRNA vaccine to be tested amid Omicron spike

    New Delhi, Jan 17: The country's first messenger mRNA vaccine is expected to begin trials on humans in February. The Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals has submitted phase 2 data of mRNA vaccine and has also completed the recruitment of phase 3 data. Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) Subject Expert Committee (SEC) is expected to review the data soon, the official sources said.

    Indias first homegrown mRNA vaccine to be tested amid Omicron spike

    Gennova Biopharmaceuticals has also developed the mRNA vaccine for the Omicron variant that will be tested on humans for efficacy and immunogenicity soon, the official sources said.

    mRNA vaccines belong to the category of nucleic acid vaccines, which use genetic material from disease-causing virus or pathogen to trigger an immune response against it within the body.

    Monday, January 17, 2022, 15:47 [IST]
    X