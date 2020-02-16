  • search
    India's first canine training centre comes up at Attari; Dogs to be trained on narcotics detection

    Amritsar, Feb 16: The first sniffer dog training center for canines of the Customs Department, 'Customs K-9 Centre', has been inaugurated at Attari in Amritsar district. Currently 11 sniffer dogs are being trained at the center.

    Customs Commissioner Dipak Kumar Gupta said it was launched by John Joseph, Member, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.

    A first-of-its-kind project for the customs department, this centre will train dogs for detecting drugs, tobacco and other contraband.

    Labrador and cocker spaniel breed of dogs will be trained at the centre.

    "This will go a long way in strengthening anti-smuggling function of various customs formations across the country, once they are deployed to their respective areas," said Gupta.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 16, 2020, 9:13 [IST]
