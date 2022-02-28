India's daily Covid tally drops below 10k with 8,013 new cases

Wearing masks not mandatory in private cars in Delhi from Monday

New Delhi, Feb 28: Coronavirus cases in India on Monday dropped below 10,000 as the nation reported 8,013 fresh COVID-19 cases, 16,765 recoveries, and 119 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The new coronavirus infections, took the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,29,16,117, while the active cases dipped to 1,02,601.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, the death toll climbed to 5,13,843 with 119 fresh fatalities.

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 22 consecutive days.

The active cases comprise 0.24 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate is at 98.56 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 1.11 per cent.

The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive exceeded 177.50 crores.

Thane district's caseload of Covid-19 climbed to 7,08,280 after 43 new infections were added in the last 24 hours. With one more patient sucumbbing to the viral disease, the total deaths in the district are at 11,875.

Story first published: Monday, February 28, 2022, 9:23 [IST]