India reports 2,09,918 new COVID-19 cases; weekly positivity rate down first time in 3rd wave

Study suggests Covid may transmit virus for more than 2 months, without manifesting any symptoms

West Bengal eases Covid curbs, allows colleges, varsities to reopen from Feb 3; check details here

India's daily COVID-19 cases drop below 2 lakh with 1,67,059 new cases in 24 hours

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 01: India logged 1,67,059 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday. The death toll has climbed to 4,96,242 with 1,192 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases decreased by 88,209 to reach 17,43,059-- 4.20 per cent of the total infections -- while the country's recovery rate stands at 94.60 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 11.69 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 15.25 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,92,30,198 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, the ministry said

With the fresh cases, the total number of infections stands at 4,14,69,499, it said.

The cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 166.68 crore.

India surpassed the one-crore mark in the number of cases on December 19, 2020. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.