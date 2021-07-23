Over 3.20 crore un-utilised vaccine doses still available with states says Centre

India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 42 crore

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 23: India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 42crores landmark yesterday. Cumulatively,42,34,17,030 vaccine doses have been administered through 51,94,364sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 54,76,423 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said in a release.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,04,68,079 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 38,740 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.36%, the ministry also added.

India has reported 35,342 daily new cases in the last 24 hours. Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since twenty-six continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India's Active Caseload today stands at 4,05,513 and active cases now constitute 1.30% of the country's total Positive Cases.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 16,68,561 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 45.29 crore (45,29,39,545) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.14% and the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.12% today. Daily Positivity rate has remained less than 3% for 32 consecutive days, and has remained below 5%for 46 consecutive days now, the health ministry also said.

Story first published: Friday, July 23, 2021, 12:17 [IST]