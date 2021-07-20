India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage cross 41 crore mark

YouTube
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 20: In a landmark achievement, India's cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage has surpassed 41 crore (41,13,55,665), as per the 7 pm provisional report today. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June. More than 47.77 lakh (47,77,697) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report on Monday, the Health Ministry said in a release.

    22,38,900 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,48,075 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 12,73,70,809 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 50,58,284 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

    Three States namely Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 Crore Cumulative Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

