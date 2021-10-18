India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage closing the 100 crore mark

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 18: With the administration of 12,05,162 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 97.79 Cr (97,79,47,783) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 96,88,300 sessions, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a release.

    The recovery of19,582 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,34,39,331.

    Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.12%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

    Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 113 consecutive days now.

    13,596 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Daily New cases reported to be lowest in230 days now. The Active Caseload has fallen below 2 lakh mark and is presently at1,89,694, which islowest in 221days.Active cases presently constitute 0.56% of the country's total Positive Cases.

    The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of
    9,89,493tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over59.19 Cr (59,19,24,874) cumulative tests.

    While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.37% remains less than 3% for the last 115 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.37%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below3% for last 49 days and below 5% for 132 consecutive days now, the release also said.

    Story first published: Monday, October 18, 2021, 14:00 [IST]
