India's COVID-19 cases dips below 30,000 mark after 4 months

New Delhi, July 27: India reported less than 30,000 daily cases after 132 days and reported in 29,689 new cases in last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 3,98,100. The number of active cases fell by 13,089 in a span of 24 hours.

The weekly positivity rate is 2.33 per cent and the daily rate is 1.73 per cent. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.39 per cent.The death count increased to 4,21,382 with 415 new deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Kerala, the northeast is the only area where Covid cases are rising.

With 11,586 cases, Kerala is the main contributor to the total covid cases in the country, followed by Maharashtra 4,877 cases, Tamil Nadu 1,785 cases, Odisha 1,637 cases and Andhra Pradesh 1,627 cases.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.33 per cent, the ministry data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,06,21,469, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, it said.

The total number of vaccine doses administered so far has reached 44.19 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

In brief: Covid numbers on July 27

4.19 crore Vaccine Doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive

3,06,21,469 total recoveries across the country so far

Recovery Rate currently at 97.39%

42,363 patients recovered during last 24 hours

India reports less than 30,000 daily cases after 132 days; 29,689 new cases in last 24 hours

India's Active caseload less than 4,00,000 after 124 days; currently at 3,98,100

Active cases constitute 1.27% of total cases

Weekly Positivity Rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.33%

Daily positivity rate at 1.73%, remains below 5%

Testing capacity substantially ramped up - 45.91 crore tests total conducted