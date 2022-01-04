YouTube
    India's Covid-19 case count up by 10.75% with 37,379 new infections

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 04: India on Tuesday logged as many as 37,379 fresh cases, which took the overally tally up by 10.75%. The single-day caseload has been on a rise now for seven consecutive days.

    With the addition of the new deaths, the toll has reached 4,82,017.

    Indias Covid-19 case count up by 10.75% with 37,379 new infections

    The recovery of 11,007 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,43,06,414. India's active caseload is presently at 1,71,830.

    With the administration of 99,27,797 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 1,46,70,18,464 as of Tuesday morning.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 9:37 [IST]
