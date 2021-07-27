India reports several peaks in COVID-19 vaccination journey
New Delhi, July 27: India's Cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage has achieved the landmark milestone of 44 crore (44,10,57,103), as per the 7 pm provisional report today. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June.
Also, in another significant achievement today, Maharashtra became the first state to vaccinate more than 1 Crore people with both doses of COVID-19 Vaccine. More than 57 lakh (57,48,692) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report on Monday.
No plans to reopen schools in Delhi until vaccination is complete: CM Arvind Kejriwal
27,20,900 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 3,49,496 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 14,19,55,995 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 6572678 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.
Five States namely Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 Crore Cumulative Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.
Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine, the Health Ministry said.