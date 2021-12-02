India reports 9,765 new Covid-19 cases with 477 deaths

New Delhi, Dec 2: India reported 9,765 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 477 deaths, Union Health Ministry data said on Thursday. A total of 8,548 patients recuperated from the infection to take the total number of recoveries in the country to 3,40,37,054.

India's active caseload currently stands at 99,763 and it accounts for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.29%. Whereas the recovery rate is at 98.35%.

While the Daily positivity rate (0.89%) is less than 2% for the last 59 days, the Weekly Positivity Rate (0.85%) has remained less than 1% for the last 18 days.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 10,98,611 samples were collected. India has so far conducted over 64.35 Cr (64,35,10,926) cumulative tests, a press release from the government said.

With the administration of 80,35,261vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 124.96 Cr (1,24,96,19,515) as per provisional reports till 7 am on Thursday.

States with Highest Daily Cases

Kerala on Wednesday recorded 5,405 fresh Covid-19 cases and 403 deaths, raising the caseload to 51,35,390 and the toll to 40,535 respectively, the State government said. Of the 403 deaths, 96 were reported over the last few days and 307 were designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, an official press release said.

Maharashtra recorded 767 coronavirus positive cases and 28 fatalities in the last 24 hours, a health bulletin said on Wednesday. A total of 903 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,84,338 at the recovery rate of 97.71 per cent, leaving the state with 7,391 active cases, the bulletin said.

West Bengal recorded 668 new Covid-19 cases with 12 deaths.

Story first published: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 11:22 [IST]