    India reports 92,596 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

    New Delhi, June 09: India reported on Wednesday a daily rise in new coronavirus infections of 92,596 cases over the past 24 hours, according to a statement by government.

    According to the dat, the country saw a total of 1,62,664 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,75,04,126.

    The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,90,89,069, with 12,31,415 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,53,528.

    A total of 23,90,58,360 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

    On Sunday (June 6), India had reported 1,14,460 cases, lowest spike since April 6.

    Over the last few days, India's fresh Covid cases have seen downward trend, maintaining over one lakh infections every 24 hours, while the deaths have also remained below the 3,000 mark.

    After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh-mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.

    Date Daily cases Deaths
    June 9 92,596 2219
    June 8 86,498 2123
    June 7 1,00,636 2,427
    June 6 1,14,460 2,677
    June 5 1,20,529 3,380
    June 4 1,32,364 2,713
    June 3 1,34,154 2,887
    June 2 1,32,788 3,207
    June 1 1,27,510 2,795
    May 31 153,485 3,129

