Class 5 girl from Kerala writes to CJI hailing SC's effective intervention in COVID issues, gets reply

COVID: How nurses in rural areas are coping with pressure

Amid second wave, World Bank projects Indian economy to grow at 8.3% in 2021

No data to show children will be affected in 3rd wave: AIIMS chief Randeep Guleria

India strategic ally, needs US help in fighting Covid-19, say lawmakers

India reports 92,596 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 09: India reported on Wednesday a daily rise in new coronavirus infections of 92,596 cases over the past 24 hours, according to a statement by government.

According to the dat, the country saw a total of 1,62,664 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,75,04,126.

The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,90,89,069, with 12,31,415 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,53,528.

A total of 23,90,58,360 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

On Sunday (June 6), India had reported 1,14,460 cases, lowest spike since April 6.

Over the last few days, India's fresh Covid cases have seen downward trend, maintaining over one lakh infections every 24 hours, while the deaths have also remained below the 3,000 mark.

After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh-mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Date Daily cases Deaths June 9 92,596 2219 June 8 86,498 2123 June 7 1,00,636 2,427 June 6 1,14,460 2,677 June 5 1,20,529 3,380 June 4 1,32,364 2,713 June 3 1,34,154 2,887 June 2 1,32,788 3,207 June 1 1,27,510 2,795 May 31 153,485 3,129