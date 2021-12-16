YouTube
    India reports 7,974 new cases with 343 deaths

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 16: India reported 7,974 new cases in the last 24 hours with 343 deaths, as per Union Health Ministry. On Wednesday, 7,948 patients recuperated from the illness to take the total number of recoveries in the country to 3,41,54,879.

    India's Active caseload currently stands at 87,245 and it accounts for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.25%. The recovery rate is currently at 98.38%.

    India reports 7,974 new cases with 343 deaths

    While the Daily positivity rate (0.57%) is less than 2% for the last 73 days, Weekly Positivity Rate (0.64%) has remained less than 1% for the last 32 days.

    India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 135 Crore landmark milestone (135,17,97,270) on Wednesday evening with the administration of over 53 lakh (53,84,094) vaccine doses till 7 pm today.

    So far, over 82 crore people (82,08,48,475) have received their first dose, 53 crore (53,09,48,795) have received both the jabs.

    States with Highest Number of Daily Cases
    Kerala on Wednesday reported 4,006 new Covid-19 cases with 282 deaths, thereby taking the caseload to 51,92,593 and the death toll to 43,626. Of the 282 deaths, 125 were recorded over the last few days and 157 were designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a state government release said.

    Maharashtra reported 925 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 6,467. On Wednesday, 10 fatalities were reported due to Covid-19, taking the death toll to 1,41,298.

    In Tamil Nadu, 640 new Covid-19 cases were reported with 692 recoveries and 11 deaths.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 10:49 [IST]
    X