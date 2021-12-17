India reports 7,447 new Covid-19 cases, 391 deaths in 24 hours

Karnataka reports five more cases of new COVID-19 variant; state tally now 8

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 17: India has reported 7,447 new COVID-19 cases and 391 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases in the country now account for less than 1% of total cases and currently stand at 0.25%.

This is the lowest since March 2020. India reported 14 fresh Omicron cases on Thursday, taking the tally of patients infected with the highly infectious variant in the country to 87.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country now accounts for 0.25% of the total caseload, the lowest since March 2020, while the national recovery rate was recorded at 98.38%, the highest since March 2020, the Health Ministry data said.

Today's COVID-19 data at a glance 7,447 new cases, 391 new deaths, with 7,886 new recoveries and 830 dip in active cases.

New cases of COVID-19 in the country is below 10k for the straight 21st day.

Story first published: Friday, December 17, 2021, 11:24 [IST]