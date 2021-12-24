India's Omicron tally rises to 236 as Haryana, Uttarakhand report first cases: A state-wise breakup

Be 'Satark' & 'Savdhaan' : PM Modi calls for prompt testing, tracing at Covid review meet amid Omicron scare

India reports 6,650 new coronavirus cases, 374 deaths

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 24: India recorded 6,650 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of cases to 3,47,72,626, while the active cases increased to 77,516.

The death toll has climbed to 4,79,133 with 374 fresh fatalities, the data stated.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 57 days now.

The active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, December 24, 2021, 9:55 [IST]