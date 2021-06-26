India reports 48,698 new covid cases, 1,183 deaths

Third wave of Covid unlikely to be as severe as second wave: Study

New Delhi, June 26: India reported 48,698 new COVID19 cases, taking the total tally to 3,01,83,143. With 1,183 new fatalities, the death toll stands at 3,94,493, according to data by union health ministry.

India saw a total of 64,818 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,91,93,085, the data showed. The number of active cases has further declined to 5,95,565.

Meanwhile the government has said that vaccines Covishield and Covaxin work against SARS-CoV-2 variants Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta, while effectiveness tests against the Delta Plus variant is ongoing.

There are four variants of concern of the coronavirus disease -- Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta -- with Delta Plus being a sub-lineage of the Delta variant which is also a variant of concern.

"Covishield reduces slightly with Alpha, by 2.5 times. For the Delta variant, Covaxin is effective but antibody response is slightly reduced to three-fold reduction, and for Covishield, it is two-fold reduction, while in Pfizer and Moderna it is seven-fold reduction," the government has said.

However, Covishield and Covaxin work against the variants of SARS-CoV-2- Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta -- that is well established for these two vaccines, it added.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

The tally crossed the 2-crore mark on May 4.