India reports 45,951 new COVID-19 cases, 817 deaths
New Delhi, June 30: India reported on Wednesday 45,951 new COVID-19 infections, over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed. This is slightly higher than Tuesday's 37,566. With 817 Covid-19 fatalities, India recorded the lowest number of deaths since April 11.
There are a total of 3,03,62,848 cases in the country while at least 2,94,27,330 people have recovered from the disease. Active cases have dropped to 5,37,064 and the recovery rate has touched 96.92 per cent, the ministry said.
A total of 33,28,54,527 people have so far been vaccinated across the country.
Out of the new coronavirus cases, Kerala reported 13,550 new cases, Maharashtra 8,085 and Tamil Nadu 4,512 cases.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
India's COVID-19 caseload in past 7 days:
|Date
|Daily cases
|Deaths
|June 30
|45,951
|817
|June 29
|37,566
|907
|June 28
|46,148
|979
|June 27
|50,040
|1,258
|June 26
|48,698
|1,183
|June 25
|54,069
|1,321
|June 24
|54,069
|1,321
|June 23
|50,848
|1,358
|June 22
|42,640
|1,167
|June 21
|53,256
|1422
|June 20
|58,419
|1,567