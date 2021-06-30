Karnataka govt releases fresh guidelines for travellers coming from Maharashtra: Here is all you need to know

Third case of Delta plus variant found in Gujarat; Health authorities launch contact tracing

Alpha, Beta and Delta: How dangerous are these covid variants

COVID-19 to review of ministries: What to expect from PM’s Modi’s meet with Council of Ministers

India reports 45,951 new COVID-19 cases, 817 deaths

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 30: India reported on Wednesday 45,951 new COVID-19 infections, over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed. This is slightly higher than Tuesday's 37,566. With 817 Covid-19 fatalities, India recorded the lowest number of deaths since April 11.

There are a total of 3,03,62,848 cases in the country while at least 2,94,27,330 people have recovered from the disease. Active cases have dropped to 5,37,064 and the recovery rate has touched 96.92 per cent, the ministry said.

A total of 33,28,54,527 people have so far been vaccinated across the country.

Out of the new coronavirus cases, Kerala reported 13,550 new cases, Maharashtra 8,085 and Tamil Nadu 4,512 cases.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

India's COVID-19 caseload in past 7 days:

Date Daily cases Deaths June 30 45,951 817 June 29 37,566 907 June 28 46,148 979 June 27 50,040 1,258 June 26 48,698 1,183 June 25 54,069 1,321 June 24 54,069 1,321 June 23 50,848 1,358 June 22 42,640 1,167 June 21 53,256 1422 June 20 58,419 1,567