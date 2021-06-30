India reports 45,951 new COVID-19 cases, 817 deaths

YouTube
    New Delhi, June 30: India reported on Wednesday 45,951 new COVID-19 infections, over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed. This is slightly higher than Tuesday's 37,566. With 817 Covid-19 fatalities, India recorded the lowest number of deaths since April 11.

    Representational Image
    There are a total of 3,03,62,848 cases in the country while at least 2,94,27,330 people have recovered from the disease. Active cases have dropped to 5,37,064 and the recovery rate has touched 96.92 per cent, the ministry said.

    A total of 33,28,54,527 people have so far been vaccinated across the country.

    Out of the new coronavirus cases, Kerala reported 13,550 new cases, Maharashtra 8,085 and Tamil Nadu 4,512 cases.

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

    It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

    India's COVID-19 caseload in past 7 days:

    Date Daily cases Deaths
    June 30 45,951 817
    June 29 37,566 907
    June 28 46,148 979
    June 27 50,040 1,258
    June 26 48,698 1,183
    June 25 54,069 1,321
    June 24 54,069 1,321
    June 23 50,848 1,358
    June 22 42,640 1,167
    June 21 53,256 1422
    June 20 58,419 1,567

    X