West Bengal govt gears up to fight against third wave of COVID-19; Issues new diet chart for kids

COVID-19 vaccination: More than 50 per cent of Gujarat's adult population covered by first vaccine dose

India reports 44,230 new Covid-19 cases, active cases stay over 4-lakh mark

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 30: Showing a steep rise in daily COVID cases, India on Friday reported 44,230 new coronavirus cases and 555 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

With this, the country's overall caseload now stands at 3,15,72,344, while total fatalities are at 4,23,217. Meanwhile, active cases of Covid-19 stand at 4,05,155.

According to the dats, the national Covid-19 recovery rate improved to 1.28 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,07,43,972, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent.

Southeren states like Kerala and Karnataka have contributed the total caseload. With 22,064 fresh cases, kerala alone accounting for more than 50% of India's new cases in the past two days. Meanwhile, Karnataka, also saw steep rige in cases reporting over 2,000 cases after 19 days.

Apart from the southern states, Maharashtra too reported a slight spike in infections, with 7,242 new cases registered on Thursday, the highest in a week.

India's Cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage surpassed the 45 crores 55 lakh mark as nearly 47 lakh Vaccine doses were administered yesterday.

22,83,018 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 4,34,990vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today.

Cumulatively, 14,66,22,393 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 76,51,261have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Five States namely Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 Crore Cumulative Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.