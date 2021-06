India administers record 82.7 lakh Covid jabs on Day 1 of new vaccine policy; PM says 'Well done India'

Will consider insurance cover to workers performing last rites of COVID victims, Centre tells SC

Delta variant strain predominant during second Covid wave in Chandigarh

India to share its CoWIN success story with countries showing interest

Karnataka relaxes curbs in six more districts including Bengaluru Rural

India reports 42,640 new COVID-19 cases, 1,167 deaths in last 24 hours

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, June 22: Union health ministry on Tuesday said that India reported 42,640 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 91 days, 81,839 discharges and 1,167 deaths in last 24 hours.

(This is a breaking news story. More details will be added soon.)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 9:42 [IST]