India reports 4,03,738 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 09: India registered 4,03,738 new cases and 4,092 more fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Top five states which have registered maximum cases are Maharashtra with 56,578 cases, followed by Karnataka with 47,563 cases, Kerala with 41,971 cases, Tamil Nadu with 27,397 cases and Uttar Pradesh with 26,636 cases.

49.58% of the new cases are reported from these five states, with Maharashtra alone responsible for 14.01% of the new cases. Maximum casualties were reported in Maharashtra (864), followed by Karnataka with 482 daily deaths.