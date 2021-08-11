India reports 38,353 new COVID-19 infections

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 11: India reported on Wednesday 38,353 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The country also reported 497 deaths, taking the total death count to 4,29,179, the government said in a statement.

The active cases have declined to 3,86,351, the lowest in 140 days. The active cases comprise 1.21 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands 97.45 per cent, the ministry said. A decrease of 2,157 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

"More than 53.24 crore (53,24,44,960) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, and a further 72,40,250 doses are in the pipeline. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 51,56,11,035 doses," as per data available at 8 am today.



"More than 2.25 crore (2,25,03,900) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered," the government added.

Kerala accounted for more than half of the COVID-19 cases recorded in the country in the last seven days, with over 20,000 cases.

The southern state has recorded a high number of reinfections even after two doses of the vaccine being administered and the issue is being probed.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.