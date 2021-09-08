YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India reports 37,875 new cases and 369 deaths

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 08: India recorded 37,875 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's overall coronavirus tally to 3,30,96,718, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare early Wednesday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The death toll climbed to 4,41,411 with 369 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

    The active cases comprise 1.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.48 per cent, the ministry said.

    A decrease of 1,608 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

    India''s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

    India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X