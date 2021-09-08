Can a person contract both Nipah and Covid? Here's what experts say

Does Covid infection give more immunity than vaccine? What experts say

India reports 37,875 new cases and 369 deaths

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 08: India recorded 37,875 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's overall coronavirus tally to 3,30,96,718, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare early Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,41,411 with 369 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 1.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.48 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 1,608 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India''s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.