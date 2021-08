Covid-19 third wave to hit children, may peak in Oct: MHA panel to PMO

India reports 25,467 fresh Covid-19 cases, 354 deaths

New Delhi, Aug 24: India added 25,467 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total infections to over 3.24 crore. 354 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total fatalities to over 4.35 lakhs so far.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 24, 2021, 9:36 [IST]