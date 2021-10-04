India reports 20,718 new Covid-19 cases with 180 deaths

Fact check: Has Norway said COVID-19 no more dangerous than ordinary flu?

New Delhi, Oct 4: India reported 20,718 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest data. A total of 27,718 people recuperated from the infection while 180 people died due to the contagious disease on Sunday.

The active caseload in the country is 2,64,458 and the total caseload in the country stands at 3,38,34,702. After 180 fatalities, the death toll climbed to 4,48,997, since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

The total number of recovered cases in the country has reached 3,31,21,247 and the recovery rate stands at 97.89 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

While the Weekly Positivity Rate (1.63%) is less than 3% for the last 101 days, the Daily positivity rate (2.10%) has remained less than 3% for the last 35 days.

On Sunday, as many as 9,91,676 samples were collected across the country to take the total number of tests conducted in India to 57,42,52,400.

The cumulative vaccination coverage stands at 90.79 crore after 23.24 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours. While 13.02 lakh people received their first shot, 10.43 lakh received their second dose. A total of 24,81,17,733 people have got two doses.

Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are the three stated where the maximum number of cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

In Kerala, 12,927 new Covid-19 cases were registered with 74 deaths. In Maharashtra, 2,692 new cases were reported with 41 fatalities, while 1,531 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours in Tamil Nadu with 23 fatalities.

Mizoram, which has been regularly reporting over 1,000 cases, reported 944 fresh cases with two deaths.

India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed 20 lakh on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and one crore on December 19. The country surpassed the grim milestone of two crore infections on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Story first published: Monday, October 4, 2021, 10:54 [IST]