YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India reports 2,58,089 COVID cases in last 24 hours; Omicron tally at 8,209

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 17: Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, India reported 2,58,089 new infections (13,113 cases less than the previous day), 385 deaths, and 1,51,740 recoveries on Monday, 17 January.

    India reports 2,58,089 COVID cases in last 24 hours, Omicron tally at 8,209

    The number of active cases stands at 16,56,341.

    Meanwhile, a total of 8,209 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported so far.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    Story first published: Monday, January 17, 2022, 9:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X