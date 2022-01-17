India reports 2,58,089 COVID cases in last 24 hours; Omicron tally at 8,209

Community transmission of Omicron variant? Over 60 per cent of infected people in Delhi without travel history

New Delhi, Jan 17: Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, India reported 2,58,089 new infections (13,113 cases less than the previous day), 385 deaths, and 1,51,740 recoveries on Monday, 17 January.

The number of active cases stands at 16,56,341.

Meanwhile, a total of 8,209 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported so far.

Story first published: Monday, January 17, 2022, 9:58 [IST]