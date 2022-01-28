YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India reports 2.51 lakh new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 15.88 per cent

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 28: India on Friday reported 2,51,209 new Covid-19 cases, along with 627 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data by the Union Health Ministry.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The daily positivity rate stands at 15.88 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 17.47 per cent.

    India's active caseload currently stands at 21,05,611

    At least 3,47,443 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours. With this, the total recoveries have increased to 3,80,24,771. The recovery rate is stands at 93.60 per cent.

    So far, India has administered 164.44 crore vaccine doses so far.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Friday, January 28, 2022, 9:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X