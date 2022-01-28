How pandemic is leading to learning loss among children

New Delhi, Jan 28: India on Friday reported 2,51,209 new Covid-19 cases, along with 627 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data by the Union Health Ministry.

The daily positivity rate stands at 15.88 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 17.47 per cent.

India's active caseload currently stands at 21,05,611

At least 3,47,443 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours. With this, the total recoveries have increased to 3,80,24,771. The recovery rate is stands at 93.60 per cent.

So far, India has administered 164.44 crore vaccine doses so far.

Story first published: Friday, January 28, 2022, 9:09 [IST]