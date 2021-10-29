Second dose of Covid vaccine overdue for over 11 crore people, shows Govt data

Herd immunity in Delhi? Sixth sero survey reveals more than 90% have antibodies against Covid

India reports 14,348 new Covid-19 cases: See top 5 states with highest daily cases

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 29: India reported 14,348 fresh Covid-19 cases with 805 deaths and 13,198 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest health bulletin.

With 14,348 new cases, the total number of reported infections since the beginning of the pandemic in the country reached 3,42,46,157. There are 1,61,334 active cases in India and a total of 3,36,27,632 patients have recuperated from the disease, so far.

Active cases account for less than 1 percent of total cases and currently stand at 0.47 percent, the lowest since March 2020. While the Weekly Positivity Rate (1.18 percent) has remained less than 2 percent for the last 35 days, the Daily Positivity Rate has been below 2 percent (1.12 percent) for the last 25 days.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 104 crore (1,04,73,52,837) after over 66 lakh doses (66,55,033) were administered across the country.

So far, 72 crore (72,60,80,154) people have received their first dose of vaccination, over 32 crore (32,12,72,683) people have got two doses.

After launching the vaccination drive on 16 January, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed 1-crore mark on 19 February, 10-crore mark on 11 April, 25-crore mark on 12 June, 50-crore mark on 6 August, 75-crore mark on 13 September and 100-crore mark on 20 October.

States with Highest Daily Cases

Kerala on Thursday reported 7,738 new Covid-19 cases and 708 deaths, taking the death toll to 30,685.

Maharashtra recorded 1,418 new cases with 36 deaths while Tamil Nadu reported 1,061 new cases with 12 deaths on Thursday. In Bengal, 990 fresh Covid-19 cases were registered with nine deaths. A total of 547 fresh infections with one death were reported in Mizoram.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 29, 2021, 10:15 [IST]