Rare Fungal infection triggered by Covid-19: All you need to know

India reports 12,781 fresh Covid cases, active tally crosses 75k mark

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jun 20: India on Monday logged 12,781 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the county's total tally to 43,309,473 while the number of active cases increased to 76,700, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,873with 15 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. India's active Covid-19 cases have increased from 72,474 to 76,700, the data showed.

The active cases comprise 0.18 percent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.61 percent, the health ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, June 20, 2022, 10:06 [IST]