India reports 12,428 new Covid-19 cases: Top 5 states with highest daily cases

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 26: India logged 12,428 new Covid-19 cases with 356 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

On Monday, 12,428 patients recovered from Covid-19 to take the total recoveries from the pandemic to 3,35,83,318. The recovery rate is currently at 98.19 percent in the country.

The active caseload has dropped to 1,63,816 which is the lowest since the last 241 days. The active cases account for less than 1 percent and currently at 0.48 percent.

The Weekly Positivity Rate (1.24%) is less than 2% for the last 32 days, while the Daily positivity rate (1.10%) remained less than 2% for the last 22 days.

33 persons were affected with corona virus in a single day in Madurai

With 356 new fatalities, the death toll in the country climbed to 4,55,068.

With more than 58 lakh (58,87,981) vaccine doses being administered till 7 pm today, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 102.8 Crore(1,02,86,69,053).

While 71 crore (71,88,31,679) people have received one dose, 30 crore (30,98,37,374) have got both the doses.

On Monday, 11,31,826 samples were collected to take the total number of tests conducted in the country to 60,19,01,543.

Top 5 States with Most Daily Cases

Kerala has continued to report the highest daily Covid-19 cases in the country. On Tuesday, it recorded 6,664 fresh cases with 53 deaths.

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,112 cases with 14 deaths while Maharashtra has registered its lowest single-day cases in 511 days as it logged 889 cases with 12 deaths.

West Bengal reported 805 new cases with 13 deaths and Mizoram recorded 790 with 2 deaths.

Vaccination Coverage Milestones

After launching the vaccination drive on 16 January, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed 1-crore mark on 19 February, 10-crore mark on 11 April, 25-crore mark on 12 June, 50-crore mark on 6 August, 75-crore mark on 13 September and 100-crore mark on 20 October.