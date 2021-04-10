India reports 1,45,384 new COVID19 cases, active tally go past 10 lakh

New Delhi, Apr 10: India added 1,45,384 new COVID19 cases, taking the national tally to 1,32,05,926, as per the Union Health Ministry.The country's active cases stand at 10,46,631 and recoveries stand at 1,19,90,859. The number of deaths stands at 1,68,436 with 794 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

This is the biggest jump in new cases the country has reported since the outbreak of the disease. The infections in India is seeing a upward trajectory and has been crossing the 1-lakh mark for the last three days.

Ten states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a rise in the Covid case.

Maharashtra continues to be the worsthit state with 58,993 new Covid cases taking the total number of cases to 32,88,540 on Friday. The state has been recording more than 55,000 cases over the past few days.