Here's why SII may cut Covishield's production by 50 per cent

India registers 8,503 fresh Covid cases, 624 deaths in past 24 hours

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 10: India reported 8,503 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, while the active cases in the country stood at 94,943, according to Union Health Ministry.

The death toll climbed to 4,74,735 with 624 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.27%; lowest since March 2020. The national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.36 per cent.

An increase of 201 cases has been recorded in the active Covid case count in a span of 24 hours.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.72 per cent. It has been below 1 per cent for the last 26 days, according to the Health Ministry.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 10,000 for 13 straight days and less than 50,000 cases have been recorded for 165 consecutive days now.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,41,05,066, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.37 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has reached 1,31,18,87,257.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.