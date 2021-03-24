Madhya Pradesh may consider Sunday lockdown in 2-3 cities amid rise in COVID-19 cases

India records over 47,262 new Covid-19 infections; 275 deaths

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 24: India recorded 47,262 new cases of the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 11,734,058 according to Union health ministry update on Wednesday.

The country also recorded 275 deaths, its highest one-day toll in 2021. The fatality count pushed the death toll up to 1,60,441, the ministry data showed.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu - which have reported a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases - are major contributors in the nationwide tally.