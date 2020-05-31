India records highest single-day spike of 8,380 coronavirus cases in 24 hours; death toll tops 5,000

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 31:India recorded the highest-ever spike of 8,380 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally of coronavirus cases to 1,82,143 including 89,995 active cases.

India's COVID-19 death toll crossed the 5,164 on Sunday after a record spike in numbers of new cases and fatalities, while the government said a phased exit would begin on June 1 from the over-two-months-long nationwide lockdown.

COVID-19: Bodies to be sent to mortuaries within 2 hours

India's coronavirus tally also includes 86,984 cured/discharged/migrated cases, according to the latest data by the Union Health Ministry.

The Union Health Ministry said all precautions must be taken while "living with the new normal" of COVID-19, as it stressed on strict adherence to physical distancing and use of face covers at public places by everyone while also following personal and social hygiene standards.

"The management of COVID-19 is only possible when all the due care is taken by everyone without being complacent about the situation and by not taking the relaxations during the lockdown situation for granted," it added.

Announcing the new guidelines, the Union Home Ministry said a complete lockdown would continue till June 30 in areas identified as COVID-19 containment zones across the country, but restrictions would be lifted in a phased manner at other places after the ongoing fourth phase of the lockdown ends this Sunday.

With 159 new cases, Assam’s COVID-19 tally crosses 1,200 mark

States and union territories will be allowed to impose additional curbs as per the ground situation about the pandemic, which has had a huge economic cost as well mainly due to the lockdown bringing most business activities to a standstill. Some states said they would extend the lockdown by 2-4 weeks to save the lives of the people, but also announced some relaxations to revive the economy.

According to the John Hopkins University (JHU) data, India has now overtaken Turkey and is the ninth most affected nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, Brazil, Russia, UK, Spain, Italy, France and Germany.