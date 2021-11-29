India records 8,309 new Covid-19 cases, 236 deaths

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 29: India reported 8,309 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, pushing the total caseload to 3,45,80832, according to health ministry data.

    The death toll climbed to 4,68,790, with 236 fresh fatalities, including 384 in Kerala, according to the data updated at 8 am.

    As many as 9,905 people recovered from the disease, pushing the national recovery rate at 98.34 per cent. Active cases stood at 1,03,859.

    The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 52 continuous days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 155 consecutive days now.

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

    It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

    India crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

    Story first published: Monday, November 29, 2021, 10:12 [IST]
    X