India records 58,077 new Covid cases, 657 deaths in last 24 hours

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 11: India's active caseload dipped to 6,97,802, from Thursday's 7.9 lakh, data provided by the Union Ministry of Health showed. The country reported 58,077 new Covid-19 cases and 657 related deaths in the last 24 hours ending 8 am, Friday.

The daily positivity rate on Friday dipped to 3.89% from 4.44%, data provided by the Union Ministry of Health showed.

The weekly positivity rate also saw a decrease from 6.58% to 5.76%. The recovery rate on Friday stood at 97.17%.

Friday, February 11, 2022, 9:37 [IST]