India records 58,077 new Covid cases, 657 deaths in last 24 hours
India
New Delhi, Feb 11: India's active caseload dipped to 6,97,802, from Thursday's 7.9 lakh, data provided by the Union Ministry of Health showed. The country reported 58,077 new Covid-19 cases and 657 related deaths in the last 24 hours ending 8 am, Friday.
The daily positivity rate on Friday dipped to 3.89% from 4.44%, data provided by the Union Ministry of Health showed.
The weekly positivity rate also saw a decrease from 6.58% to 5.76%. The recovery rate on Friday stood at 97.17%.
Story first published: Friday, February 11, 2022, 9:37 [IST]