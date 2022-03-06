With 6,915 new infections, India reports dip in Covid-19 cases; Recovery rate at 98.59 per cent

India records 5,476 new Covid cases, 158 deaths in last 24 hours

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 06: India reported 5,476 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 158 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry data. The active infections tally has dropped from the 60,000 mark as the country sees a continued decline in new cases.

While 9,754 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, with active cases at 59,442, as per the updated data.

Meanwhile, new study has analysed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe Covid-19.

This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to Covid-19. The findings of the study will provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe Covid-19.