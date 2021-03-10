COVID-19 vaccine: Pilots, cabin crew unfit to fly for 48 hours after getting vaccination, says DGCA

Coronavirus cases: Tamil Nadu govt to slap Rs 200 spot fine for people not wearing mask in public

India records 17,921 new COVID-19 cases, 133 related deaths

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 10: India's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,12,62,707 with 17,921 fresh cases being reported in a day, while the recoveries surpassed 1.09 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The death toll increased to 1,58,063 with 133 new fatalities, according to the ministry data updated at 8 am.

The number of active cases reduced to 1,84,598 which now comprises 1.64 per cent of the infection count.

64-year-old man dies after shot of Covid vaccine in Bengal, family members lodge police complaint

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,09,20,046, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.96 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.40 per cent, the data stated.

India''s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed one crore on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 22,34,79,877 samples have been tested up to March 9 for the viral disease, including 7,63,081 on Tuesday.